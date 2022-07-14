Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef.

A charity is hoping to transform a red double-decker bus into an emergency night shelter for Blackpool's most vulnerable people.

The Big Red Night Bus, organised by the Amazing Graze soup kitchen on Bolton Street, hopes to provide emergency accommodation for up to 10 people each night.

They hope it will help "build and support individuals back into everyday living and support with moving into a more permanent accommodation".

The bus will contains 10 bunk beds, a toilet, shower, kitchen and a small lounge area, with volunteers offering people help and advice during their stay.

The only setback is the cost of refurbishing the bus, which was given to the charity by Odyssey Coach Sales who donate one bus a year to good causes around the country.

Amazing Grace say they have reached out to the National Lottery to see if they could help fund the project but their request was rejected.

The charity say they are committed to the project and are pressing ahead with fundraising.

The cost of converting the bus will be £95,000 pounds. The charity still needs to raise a further £50,000.

Rowland Homes are getting behind the cause and say they will match funds up to £25,000.

They are holding a fundraising run, from Skegness to Blackpool, and hope donations will help finish the refit in time for winter.

