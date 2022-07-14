A woman has been left with "serious" throat and face injuries after being attacked by a dog on Merseyside.

The "unprovoked incident" is reported to have happened on Monday, 11 July, at around 7pm on Lower House Lane in in West Derby.

Merseyside Police say the dog was being walked on a lead by a man when it jumped and bit the face and throat of a woman as she walked by.

Credit: Merseyside Police

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to her face and throat.

The man is reported to have left the scene following the incident.

Merseyside Police have carried out CCTV and witness enquiries in the area and detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could help with their investigation.

Credit: Merseyside Police

Inspector Paul Rannard said: “This was a completely unprovoked incident that has left a woman with severe injuries that later required surgery. “If you recognise the man pictured then please let us know, as we believe he may hold information vital to our ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 22000495127. You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

