Police are searching for a boy who pinned a nine-year-old girl to a fence and broke arm in two places using "an unknown object".

The girl was reportedly attacked on the football pitches near Caunce Road in Scholes, Wigan, at about 6pm on Tuesday, 12 July.

She was approached by boy she did not know, believed to be between the ages of 11 and 13, who pinned her arm against a fence and struck it with an object.

Her arm was broken in two separate places.

The boy ran off towards a wooded area, which leads to Rose Bridge High School, and was joined by another child, who was wearing blue shorts.

Greater Manchester Police say the boy is described as being around 4ft, of chubby build, with dark coloured hair, short at the back and sides with a longer ‘flick’ at the front.

He spoke with an accent that was not local to the Wigan area and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information should is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police via 0161 856 7094 or gmp.police.uk quoting 3279 13/07/22.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...