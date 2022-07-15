Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder has died at the age of 58.

The bass player, who is one of the founding members of the Manchester band, passed away on Friday morning, 15 July.

Fellow bandmate and brother, Shaun Ryder, confirmed the news on social media, describing Paul as "a true pioneer and legend".

The circumstances of Paul’s death are not known and the family have asked for privacy.

A statement released on Twitter, Shaun Ryder said: "The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning"A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed "We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. "Long live his funk x"

The musician was due to play at Kubix Festival in Sunderland on Friday, 15 July.

Oasis and Ride guitarist Andy Bell was among those paying tribute, tweeting: “Really sad news about Paul Ryder, RIP.”

The Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown added: “Rest in peace Ryder. A great friend, a great musician, a great fella, big love to Amelia, Jacob, Sonny, Chico and the family and band. Love ya longtime Pabs.”

