Linda Urey pays tribute to her son, Paul, who has reportedly died in Ukraine.

The mother of a British aid worker who has reportedly died while being detained by pro-Russia separatists has said her son "wanted to heal the world".

Paul Urey, 45, from Warrington, died in captivity on Sunday 11 July, according to the human rights ombudsperson for the Moscow-supported leadership in Donetsk.

Daria Morozova, the ombudsperson, branded Mr Urey a “mercenary” and claimed he passed away after suffering chronic illnesses and stress.

Paul Urey - the aid worker from Warrington - reportedly died of stress and health complications.

Mr Urey's mother, Linda, expressed her anger, asking the separatists: “Why did you let him die?”

She said Paul was "lovely", a "dreamer and kind-hearted. He thought he could heal the world.

"He thought he could go out and help everybody and I said 'Paul, you're a very poorly person.' He didn't think he was"

Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin was summoned to the Foreign Office to face questioning over what happened to Mr Urey, who was detained near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia in April.

Liz Truss said she was “shocked” by reports of Mr Urey’s death. Credit: PA images

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “shocked” by reports of his death and that Russia "must bear the full responsibility".

In a statement, she said: “Paul Urey was captured while undertaking humanitarian work.

"He was in Ukraine to try and help the Ukrainian people in the face of the unprovoked Russian invasion.

“The Russian government and its proxies are continuing to commit atrocities.

"Those responsible will be held to accountable. My thoughts are with Mr Urey’s family and friends at this horrendous time.

Ms Urey said her son had been taken from her at birth and, after finding her, he had been taken from her again.

"When I got the call she asked if I was sitting down - I knew. It's a mother's instincts. But I knew a few days ago, deep down, I thought, I know."

“Cruel cruel world,” she added. "He was helping people, that's it."

The Presidium Network, a non-profit group, said Mr Urey and fellow Briton Dylan Healey had been captured at a checkpoint south of the city in south-east Ukraine.

Mr Urey, who was born in 1977 and was from Manchester, and Mr Healey, born in 2000 and from Cambridgeshire, travelled to Ukraine of their own accord, the organisation said.

They were not working for the Presidium Network, which helps to get aid into Kyiv.

The organisation said the pair went missing while driving to help a woman and two children at the time of their capture.

