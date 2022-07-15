Play Brightcove video

Schoolchildren performing their version of New Order's 'Ceremony'

Pupils from a school in Manchester have released a version of a New Order song, to raise awareness and support charities helping people caught up in the conflict in Ukraine.

After discussing their worries about the war with their music teacher, children from St Matthew's RC School asked New Order for permission to perform and release their own take on the band's track 'Ceremony', which was originally recorded in 1981.

It is in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which is funding the work of 13 leading UK aid charities working in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

Mimi Killough, one of the students in the video said: "Like quite a lot of other pupils I felt scared. We didn't know how big this issue was going to be, until it impacted so many, many people who've had to flee from their own homes.

"It's honestly heart-breaking to see how many people are endangered and how many lives have been lost."

The children wanted to raise awareness of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Head of Music at the school, Steve Millington, said: "When the conflict in Ukraine began, students were obviously disturbed by the images they’d seen on TV and on social media. They were asking questions about World War Three, nuclear war.

"It was the very first time they had encountered war and we could clearly feel the heightened levels of anxiety in school. Pupils wanted to discuss it and to do something really positive.

"They came up with the idea of performing a song to raise awareness of the refugee crisis and conflict and to help their peers affected by it. They were so enthusiastic – I gave them this song to listen to as the lyrics resonated, and they came up with their own version; the vocal harmonies, the arrangement, I just helped them put it together, but the idea was theirs and they performed it.

"I'd like to really thank New Order; they’ve allowed us to use the track, copyright free. They've been amazing."

Bernard Sumner of New Order Credit: PA

Saleh Saeed, CEO of the DEC said: "This initiative is particularly heart-warming and humbling. The pupils of St Matthew’s RC have worked so hard and been so determined to help - the result is a beautiful song.

"I want to congratulate these pupils who care so much about their peers, who are going through a difficult time, and want to help them. I hope others enjoy this song as much as I have."

Click here to donate to the Disaster DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.