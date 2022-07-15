One of the world's longest running street artworks has bounced into Liverpool.

The RedBall project has already appeared in Australia, France and California - and has now been unveiled in the iconic Albert Dock.

The 15ft-diameter art installation will be in Liverpool for the next ten days at various spots in the city - some will be tourist hotspots, others more local or undiscovered locations.

The RedBall is the one of the longest running street-art in the world. Credit: Culture Liverpool

What is the Red Ball project?

The American artist Kurt Perschke is behind the RedBall project, which is literally a huge dodgeball that can be transported to different locations around the globe.

He believes the simplicity of the work makes it so impactful – giving audiences a moment of joy but also encouraging them to think differently about the places around them.

Artist Kurt Perschke said: “Art is about people, and I look forward to seeing how Liverpool responds to the invitation RedBall offers.

"The project is not about a ball; it’s about what the combination of the site, the piece, and everyone’s energy creates together in that day.”

The project began its tour of Liverpool at the Royal Albert Dock. Credit: Culture Liverpool

How big is the Red Ball?

The RedBall weighs 250lbs or 113kg, with or without the air. It is approximately 15 feet or 4.5 metres high.

How does the artist choose which city the Red Ball goes to?

Kurt Perschke travels to each city far in advance to find the sites.

He says he looks for a collection of sites that together might make a great project.

He said: "Some sites offer architectural excitement or history, others are at a nexus of pedestrian energy.

"I am always hunting for great sun and the chance for surprise. Really seeing is an active state."

Where can I see the Red Ball in Liverpool?

The artwork will be moved to a different location in Liverpool every day for 10 days. Here's where you can see it:

Friday 15 July – Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Saturday 16 July – Pier Head

Sunday 17 July – St George’s Hall

Monday 18 July – Chinatown

Tuesday 19 July – Dale Street

Wednesday 20 July – Windsor Street, Toxteth

Thursday 21 July – Lord Street

Friday 22 July – Baltic Triangle

Saturday 23 July – Everton Brow

Sunday 24 July – Liverpool ONE

Listen to the ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.