Body of teenager found in water at Salford Quays after search

A body of a teenager has been found after a huge search by emergency services at Salford Quays.

Greater Manchester Police said a specialist search team had been deployed after reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water.

In a statement, the force said: "We were called at around 6.15pm to a report of a person getting into difficulty into the water at Salford Quays.

However, just after 10pm, police revealed a body had been found.

There has been no formal ID, but police believe it is the person emergency services have been searching for.

Their family are being supported by police

Firefighters also revealed they helped a young person who had got into difficulty in the water at Salford Quays earlier today, in a separate incident.

It comes after repeated warnings about water safety with the impending heatwave.