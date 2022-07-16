Play Brightcove video

Mike Hall met up with Ken and Victoria ahead of the big games

A couple who play for Salford Red Devils will take to the pitch together this weekend.

Ken Sio, who's from Australia, is a winger for the men's side, while his partner Victoria Kini is vice-captain of the Red Devil's women's team.

On Sunday the club's men's and women's teams will take to the pitch at the AJ Bell Stadium for a double header.

Victoria's team will play Hull KR at 12:30 before the men take on the Catalan Dragons in Super League at 3pm.

But will any top tips be shared at home?

Ken said: "She comes to me sometimes after games and asks me questions, did I do this right did I do that right and I say kinda did, it's a fun battle because she gets in my head she tells me off about my game like how come you didn't do this and that so it works both ways!"

Salford's women's team is in its maiden season, with Sunday a chance to show off their talent to the club's fanbase.

Victoria putting in the graft at a Salford training session

Victoria said: "For people that have never watched us or even the women's game in general they are quite surprised they come away with a different expectation and a different perspective on it and that's what a lot of clubs need to do is to really raise awareness on women and give them the same platform."