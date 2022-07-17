Emergency Services plead with people not to have BBQs after fires at Dovestone

Emergency Services are warning people about the dangers of having BBQs in the countryside after a number of fires in the Dovestone Reservoir area near Oldham.

Fire Officers, Police and the RSPB charity have all spent the weekend leafleting at the reservoir.

Several people were found with an open flame in the area over the weekend, despite the warnings.

Last weekend a large fire broke out near the site, which police later confirmed was started deliberately.

Leaflets have been handed out over the weekend Credit: ITV Granada

There are fears that the smallest flame could spark large wild fires, with much of the ground tinder dry, after the recent warm weather.

Temperatures could break records on Monday and Tuesday, with some areas almost reaching 40c.

People of all ages are being told of the dangers of barbecues and campfires in the countryside.