Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Paul Crone.

Animals at Blackpool Zoo have been treated to cold showers and ice lollies as keepers try to keep them cool during the heatwave.

As temperatures soared penguins and sea lions were treated to blocks of ice dropped into their already cool water enclosure.

Keeper Khaled Fawzy says: "They will spend the majority of their time in the nice cool water, we will do a water change as well today and when we add the ice it is really nice for them.

"The penguins have a misting system as well to keep the air around the pool at a nice temperature."

Meanwhile the elephants were showered down will cold water and encouraged to take a dip to cool off, while other animals in the park were given fruit flavoured ice cubes.

And the hot weather did not put off the visitors, with many people wearing hats and sunscreen to walk around the Zoo.

Blackpool Zoo will be open as normal on Tuesday, 19 July, as temperatures are predicted to remain at record levels.

At Chester Zoo, keepers decided to close for two days to keep their animals, plants and visitors safe during the hot weather.

