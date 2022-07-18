A large number of turkey chicks have died in a fire at a farm in Cheshire.

The blaze broke out in a shed at Aston Grange, near Frodsham, on Sunday 17 July, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Nine fire engines rushed to the scene of the blaze, which is thought to have been started accidentally.

The building partially collapsed after the fire. Credit: Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service

The fire service worked overnight to stop the fire spreading to adjacent sheds but the unit, which was used to house turkey chicks, was engulfed in flames and partially collapsed.

A spokesperson said: "Despite the best efforts of firefighters and site staff, who worked together to save a large number of the chicks, not all were able to be saved and sadly died in the fire.

"An investigation has taken place and the fire is believed to have started accidentally."

