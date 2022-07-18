The chief executive of Liverpool City Council has resigned from his role with immediate effect.

Tony Reeves announced he was stepping down after four years in the post as the council's most senior officer.

The Welshman has been under pressure in recent months after a series of council mistakes that could add an extra £16 million onto the city's electricity bill.

He also faced down a meeting of angry councillors, with several calling for him to step down.

Announcing his resignation, Mr Reeves said it had been "the privilege of a lifetime".

“I’m sad to be leaving Liverpool City Council but I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me over the past four years, in what has been exceptional times for the council and the city," he said.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to have been Chief Executive of an organisation that does so much tremendous work for such a fantastic city and its amazing people."

Commissioners will work work with a number of departments over a three year period.

In June 2021 the government brought in commissioners to oversee changes at the authority and remedy a culture of bullying and intimidation.

A damning inspection report into the Labour-run city council found bullying, intimidation, “dubious” deals and “jobs for the boys”.

Local government inspector, Max Caller, was called in to investigate in December 2020 after a series of arrests for fraud, bribery, corruption and witness intimidation.

In June the chief executive, pledged to turn the council's fortunes around after an embedded practice emerged that led to multiple contract failings.

Facing pressure on his position for his role in the energy contract handling, he told a heated meeting the council had "nowhere to hide in getting this right".

But, just three weeks later Mr Reeves resigned from his role.

In a statement Mr Reeves added: "The people of Liverpool deserve a council that delivers great services.

"That is a difficult and complex journey but it has begun and those with the honour of leading the next chapter have a great opportunity to make some long-lasting improvements, and I wish them all the success in the world.

"Yes, there will be setbacks, but I’m confident a solid platform is now in place to ensure the council can support the ambition for Liverpool to realise its full potential."

During his four years in charge Mr Reeves developed the City Plan and the Council plan, as well as helping create Liverpool's response to Covid-19.

His statement continued: "I’m immensely proud of the progress that has been made in Liverpool since I arrived - from reorganising the council and setting out its improvement plan - to the city’s tackling of Covid-19, when we led the country in community testing and piloting events, to establishing the world’s first pandemic institute.

"Throughout this time Liverpool showed its true spirit of togetherness and its ability to innovate and overcome immense difficulties and the city is so much stronger for that experience."

Following Mr Reeve's announcement, Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, thanked him for his work.

She said: "I want to thank Tony for his work over the past four years, in particular helping Liverpool City Council to navigate some difficult waters. I wish Tony well in the next stage of his career.

"Myself and the Cabinet look forward to working with new leadership on continuing our improvement journey and ensuring the council delivers for the people of Liverpool."