Watch the moment rescuers were finally able to get the ducklings to safety.

A family of ducklings have been rescued after becoming trapped in a storm drain for more than 24-hours.

The RSPCA and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service saved the four youngsters on Friday, 8 July, after they were swept through a gap in a drain cover on a pond at Moor Park, Preston.

The animal charity was contacted after the ducklings' mother was spotted by a member of the public circling the drain.

The ducklings were trapped in the drain for at least 24 hours. Credit: RSPCA

After several attempts to rescue the babies, RSPCA Inspector Carl Larsson and Animal Rescue Officer Daniel Tomlinson hatched a plan to flush them to safety.

Daniel said: "The idea was to blast water through the drain via a manhole cover about 10 metres away.

“We’d tried everything we could to get them out and our colleague, ARO Nick Green, spent some time the night before trying as well.

“But once the water was pumped through the ducklings rose to the level of the water course and we were able to reach them one by one through the gap.

"It ended up being a bit like an extremely difficult game of hook-a-duck.”

Freedom - at last! Credit: RSPCA

Daniel says it was fortunate the ducks were spotted in time as he suspects other, not so lucky, birds have slipped through the same gap in the grill.

He said: "The local council has been contacted about it, but it is still a problem when the water level rises around the drain cover."

For more information about what to do if you find a duckling in need of help you can visit the RSPCA’s website

