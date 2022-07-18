Skiers and snowboarders have flocked to an indoor snow slope in Greater Manchester, to escape the roasting sunshine.

While the mercury pushed past 35 °C outside the Chill Factore in Trafford Park, the centre’s giant indoor thermometer registered -4 °C .

Most of those using the slope arrived in shorts and t-shirts, before donning layer upon layer to hit the snow.

Snowboarder Harry Wheeldon was among them. “I’ve currently got thermals on,” he said.

"So it’s a bit of difference! You walk in sweaty. You walk out shivering."

Novice skier Emily Heeks is learning to make her way on the snow, ready for a trip to a mountainous area of Japan later this year.

She described the temperature difference as "heaven!"

"It’s nice to get out of the sun," she said. "t’s nice to step into the cold. Even better, from the changing room, you felt that blast."

When the Chill Factore opened in 2007, its snow-making and air-chilling systems were designed to counter average outdoor summer temperatures of 19 °C and a regular maximum of 26 °C .

Today, even with several degrees of leeway, those systems are “working a lot harder” according to Head of Facilities, Luke Penrose.

"At the moment, we’re looking at Mediterranean temperatures," he said. "It’s not what the North West is used to.

"We’re fighting hard to keep things as they are."

