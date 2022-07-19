Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Tony's daughters receive the award from his co-presenter Lucy Meacock

The late Granada Reports presenter, Tony Morris, has been honoured with a posthumous doctorate.

Tony, who died of cancer in August 2020, was recognised for his life and career by the University of Salford.

A well-known and well-loved face to viewers, he presented ITV's North West regional news programme for 17 years.

His daughters, Becky and Natalie, joined a graduation ceremony at the Lowry Theatre in Salford to accept the honorary award.

Natalie said the sisters' "biggest emotion" was pride. "We've always been so incredibly proud of everything he's achieved," she added.

"So to have that recognised with all those people there, it just felt very fitting and very right."

Known as Mozzer to friends and colleagues, Tony was beyond proud of his two daughters

In front of a hall of graduating students, Becky said: "His favourite part of the job was being able to talk to young prospective students who were considering a career in the media.

"One very important piece of Tony Morris advice: Do not be put off by what the job description says. Get your a*** in the room and figure it out!"

He presented Granada Reports, with Lucy, for 17 years

The broadcaster's long standing co-presenter, Lucy Meacock, is now Chancellor of the University of Salford.

She led the ceremony by paying tribute to the man who began reporting the news alongside her in 2003.

Lucy said: "For those of you who weren't lucky enough to know Tony, remember the name Tony Morris because he will always be a great inspiration and important role model for all of us.

"A truly remarkable broadcaster, a wonderful colleague and a great friend."

Journalism lecturer, Paul Duckworth - a friend and former colleague of Tony's - nominated him for the posthumous honour.

In a speech, he described how Tony grew up on a tough estate in Portsmouth, went from the foster care system into the RAF and eventually became a trainee at the BBC.

"One day while working as a producer, the newsreader couldn't get to the studio," he said.

"Tony put on a tie and presented the news.

"If he could give a message to you all now, about to leave Uni and find your place in the world, he would say: If someone asks you to stick on a tie and read the news, do it. You never know how many lives you might touch."

Tony always wanted to inspire young people to get into TV journalism

As a journalist, Tony worked at both the BBC and ITV in regional and national news - winning numerous awards including two BAFTAs.

Even after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019, he carried on working through painful treatment.

He read his last bulletin a little more than a month before he died.