A headteacher has paid tribute to a "popular" teenage boy who drowned in Salford Quays during the heatwave.

Greater Manchester Police say Kalen Waugh had been swimming with friends when he got into difficulty in the water on Saturday, 16 July.

A major search operation was launched and the 16-year-old's body was recovered on Sunday, 17 July.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Kalen got into difficulty while swimming in Salford Quays. Credit: MEN Media

In a tribute to his life, the headteacher of New Park Academy, where Kalen went to school, described him as "a clever lad who would have done fantastically well."

Almut Bever-Warren said his "lively personality certainly kept staff on their toes" and will be a "great loss" to the other pupils and teachers.

She went on to say Kalen's friends all tried to help when he got into diffuculty, but they had to be rescued because of the currents.

Tributes have poured in for Kalen and a JustGiving page has already raised more than £2,000 to pay for his funeral.

Conrad Asquith, who set up the donation page, described Kalen as a 'lovely young man' who had 'his whole life ahead of him'.

His death is the latest tragedy to hit Salford Quays, with police and council bosses urgently warning the public not to swim in the waters or jump off bridges.

Tributes left at Salford Quays after the death of a 16-year-old boy. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Joanne Johnston, of Swinton CID, said: "We remind the public to avoid being tempted to cool off in reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds.

"We all want to enjoy the warm weather; please make sure you do so in a safe way. Think of your family - look out for your friends."

Salford City Council said it has carried out extensive work to try to stop people from jumping from bridges and swimming in the former docks.The area is monitored by CCTV cameras all year round and by joint council and police patrols in hot weather - which are now being stepped up.

Under-18s caught jumping from bridges or illegally swimming will receive a police warning and adults will be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice, said the council.

