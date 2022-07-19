Hundreds of people visited a quarry in Lancashire during record-breaking temperatures 'without consideration of the risk', police have said.

Lancashire Police attended Jamestone Quarry, in Haslingden, after reports of more than 400 people at the picturesque site on Monday, 18 July.

Emergency services have repeatedly warned people of the risks of swimming in open water during the heatwave, which has brought temperatures in the high 30s to the North West.

There have been several incidents of members of the public getting into difficulty in the region's canals, lakes and quarries in the past 10 days, as people try to escape the heat.

Lancashire Police and the Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) are trying to divert people away from Jamestone Quarry - which is privately owned - and give water safety advice.

Emergency services have issued countless warnings about the dangers of open water. Credit: PA images

Mark Hutton, Head of Prevention for LFRS, says: “There are many hidden dangers of swimming in open water.

"The shock of cold water can get even strong swimmers into difficulty, it doesn’t matter how fit and healthy you are, the water is always stronger.

"The water can be deep, submerged objects may not be visible and it’s difficult to estimate the depth before you get in.

"Whilst swimmers may be able to enter the water, there are not always suitable places to climb out.

"We urge parents to have conversations with their teenage children about water safety.

Lancashire Police added that their officers have issued 25 fixed penalty notices to vehicles blocking, or obstructing traffic on Grane Road, which is close to the quarry.

Sgt Craig Leech, Rossendale Neighbourhood Policing team said: "So we can keep people safe, patrols will be increased in warmer weather between ourselves in neighbourhood and TacOps and we will be taking action to try and stop another death from happening – even if it’s an unpopular opinion – we ask residents and visitors to not take the risk.

