Isle of Man sending ‘one of the strongest teams’ to Commonwealth Games
Video report by Isle of Man correspondent Joshua Stokes
Cyclist Mark Cavendish and gymnast Tara Donnelly will make up one of the "strongest teams" the Isle of Man has ever sent to the Commonwealth Games, it has been claimed.
A total of 34 Manx athletes will travel to the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games Association’s Secretary-General, Erika Bellhouse, says the island is sending one of its strongest teams and wants the Manx public to get behind them.
The Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year, cyclist Mark Cavendish, is racing for his second Commonwealth Games gold medal.
He won the Scratch Race at Melbourne 2006, but did not compete in 2018 due to injury.
The Island’s Sportswoman of the Year, Tara Donnelly, is also competing and set to make her second Commonwealth Games appearance.
Donnelly is Isle of Man's sole gymnast and took part in Glasgow 2014. Donnelly claimed European, British and Manx titles on the floor and vault in 2021.
The Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games Association Secretary-General, Erika Bellhouse, hopes that "each athlete achieves their own personal goals and will fly the Manx flag with pride.”
"We have a number of development athletes who will be experiencing their first games with a strong eye on 2026.
"I hope that they have the opportunity to learn and grow surrounded by one of the strongest teams the Isle of Man has ever sent to the Commonwealth Games.
“This is the biggest event that any Manx athlete can compete at in their Manx vest”, Bellhouse added. “I hope that the Manx public will get behind the whole team and will be supporting them all”.
It will be the Island’s 16th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. In recent years, sport shooter Tim Kneale has been the most successful Manx athlete.
In 2018 Kneale’s silver medal in the men's double trap was the island’s only at the Gold Coast. Kneale also won silver at the Glasgow 2014.
The baton has already passed through the Isle of Man, visiting Peel, Castletown, Port Erin, Douglas and Onchan in the process.
The 2022 Games begin next week - taking place in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August.
The 34 Manx athletes competing at Birmingham 2022 are:
Aquatics
Peter Allen
Alex Bregazzi
Emma Hodgson
Laura Kinley
Kiera Prentice
Harry Robinson
Joel Watterson
Athletics
Sarah Astin
Rachael Franklin
Joe Harris
Ollie Lockley
David Mullarkey
Glen Quayle
Sarah Webster
Badminton
Jessica Li
Boxing
Jade Burden
Jamie Devine
Cycling
Matthew Bostock
Sam Brand
Jessie Carridge
Mark Cavendish
Anna Christian
Tyler Hannay
Lizzie Holden
Tom Mazzone
Amelia Sharpe
Becky Storrie
Ben Swift
Max Walker
Gymnastics
Tara Donnelly
Para Powerlifting
Kimberley Dean
Triathlon
Niall Caley
Will Draper