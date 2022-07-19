Isle of Man sending ‘one of the strongest teams’ to Commonwealth Games

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Isle of Man correspondent Joshua Stokes

Cyclist Mark Cavendish and gymnast Tara Donnelly will make up one of the "strongest teams" the Isle of Man has ever sent to the Commonwealth Games, it has been claimed.

A total of 34 Manx athletes will travel to the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games Association’s Secretary-General, Erika Bellhouse, says the island is sending one of its strongest teams and wants the Manx public to get behind them.

Mark Cavendish celebrates winning the Men's Elite race during the 2022 British National Road Championships road race. Credit: PA Images

The Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year, cyclist Mark Cavendish, is racing for his second Commonwealth Games gold medal.

He won the Scratch Race at Melbourne 2006, but did not compete in 2018 due to injury.

The Island’s Sportswoman of the Year, Tara Donnelly, is also competing and set to make her second Commonwealth Games appearance.

Donnelly is Isle of Man's sole gymnast and took part in Glasgow 2014. Donnelly claimed European, British and Manx titles on the floor and vault in 2021.

Erica Bellhouse has been Secretary-General for the Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man since 2019. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games Association Secretary-General, Erika Bellhouse, hopes that "each athlete achieves their own personal goals and will fly the Manx flag with pride.”

"We have a number of development athletes who will be experiencing their first games with a strong eye on 2026.

"I hope that they have the opportunity to learn and grow surrounded by one of the strongest teams the Isle of Man has ever sent to the Commonwealth Games.

“This is the biggest event that any Manx athlete can compete at in their Manx vest”, Bellhouse added. “I hope that the Manx public will get behind the whole team and will be supporting them all”.

The Isle of Man will have 34 athletes across eight different sports competing at the Games Credit: ITV Granada Reports

It will be the Island’s 16th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. In recent years, sport shooter Tim Kneale has been the most successful Manx athlete.

In 2018 Kneale’s silver medal in the men's double trap was the island’s only at the Gold Coast. Kneale also won silver at the Glasgow 2014.

The baton has already passed through the Isle of Man, visiting Peel, Castletown, Port Erin, Douglas and Onchan in the process.

The 2022 Games begin next week - taking place in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August.

The 34 Manx athletes competing at Birmingham 2022 are:

Aquatics

Peter Allen

Alex Bregazzi

Emma Hodgson

Laura Kinley

Kiera Prentice

Harry Robinson

Joel Watterson

Athletics

Sarah Astin

Rachael Franklin

Joe Harris

Ollie Lockley

David Mullarkey

Glen Quayle

Sarah Webster

Badminton

Jessica Li

Boxing

Jade Burden

Jamie Devine

Cycling

Matthew Bostock

Sam Brand

Jessie Carridge

Mark Cavendish

Anna Christian

Tyler Hannay

Lizzie Holden

Tom Mazzone

Amelia Sharpe

Becky Storrie

Ben Swift

Max Walker

Gymnastics

Tara Donnelly

Para Powerlifting

Kimberley Dean

Triathlon