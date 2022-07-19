A busy road in Stockport has melted following extreme temperatures during the UK's record-breaking heatwave.

It comes as Met Office data shows the country experiencing its hottest ever day on record after Britain was issued thee first ever red extreme heat warning - from Monday through to Wednesday for a large part of England.

The extreme weather has led to Broadstone Road, in Stockport, turning into sticky, black goo as temperatures liquified the asphalt.

Onlookers said it sounded like cars were 'driving through water'. Credit: MEN Media

One onlooker said it sounded like cars were 'driving through water' and described how his feet sank into the soft road surface.

They added: "It sounded like it had just rained and the cars were driving through the puddles.

"It was that soft your feet got stuck in it if you walked across. The tarmac was all stuck in the treads of my tyres."

Roads in the sun can get as hot as 50C, and at these temperatures, they begin to becomesoft, according to the Road Surface Treatments Association.

This is because the road surface absorbs heat and this builds up during the day.

When temperatures soar some councils grit the roads to prevent them from melting.

Speaking before the heatwave struck, Howard Robinson, Chief Executive of the Road Surface Treatments Association, said: "Drivers may be bemused to see the gritters out in the summer when they are usually spreading grit and salt during the winter.

"However, this is effective standard practice for keeping a road surface safe during extreme prolonged hot temperatures.

"Asphalt is a bit like chocolate – it melts and softens when it’s hot and goes hard and brittle when it’s cold – it doesn’t maintain the same strength all year round."

Stockport Council have been contacted for a comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know