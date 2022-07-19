Police are searching for a 77-year-old man who has went missing from Trafford on the hottest day on record.

Michael disappeared from Davyhulme on the morning of Tuesday, 19 July, and does not have a phone or wallet.

Greater Manchester Police are 'especially concerned' for Michael due to the heat, adding that the pensioner is unsteady on his feet and can get easily confused.

He is described as slim build and approximately 5'10 tall. At the time he went missing, Michael was wearing a striped shirt with green chinos.

Police ask anyone who sees Michael to call 0161 865 69894.

