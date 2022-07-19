The region's record temperatures have put added pressures on NHS staff, with the thermometer reaching 27 degrees on some wards at the Royal Bolton Hospital.

The NHS trust has been looking at new ways of keeping patients and staff cool.

Hydration stations' have been set up to provide some respite from the heat, as it is vital to keep hydrated.

Ben Hopkins emotional tribute to staff for the care and attention he gets from staff

Ben Hopkins was admitted to hospital last week after having a heart attack. He didn't call an ambulance, because he was worried about being a burden on already stretched staff.

He says "they've had to deal with covid and now the heat and we didn't want to add to that situation."

He got emotional when describing "the care and attention" he gets from staff and says "they are really good".

As the thermometer hits new highs, new air conditioning units have been brought in on nearly every ward.

Staff have switched their uniforms to cooler t-shirts to deal with the soaring temperatures

Staff have also been allowed to swap their traditional uniforms. Nurse Patience Shittle says it is a huge relief to be able to wear lighter t-shirts to help keep them cool.

This heatwave isn't the only issue that staff are having to contend with, with a rise in Covid cases, which has caused staff absences too.

Tyrone Roberts, Chief Nurse at Royal Bolton Hospital says, "we have had some small teams impacted due to the rise in Covid cases, but colleagues have stepped in, as they always do and the teams have covered each other to keep patients safe."

The trust says they are coping with the extra pressure, as they have done after two years of relentless demand.

After a pandemic, lockdown and the country's first red alert weather warning, staff are taking what measures they can to guard against a summer crisis.