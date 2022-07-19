A teenage girl has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a Range Rover in Altrincham.

Greater Manchester Police say the girl was was struck by a car on Oakfield Road at 3pm on Monday, 18 July.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, where she remains.

Officers say the driver of the Range Rover is helping police with its enquiries and are asking anyone with information or video footage to get in touch.

Information can be shared via 0161 856 4741 or anonymously by contacting the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

