All services in and out of London Euston have been suspended after 'extreme heat' brought down electric cables starting a fire.

The line side blaze, caused by the 25,000 volt overhead electric cables which power trains coming down in Harrow, has suspended trains until further notice.

It comes as Avanti West Coast also cancelled all its services following multiple incidents across the network, urging people not to attend stations on the hottest day on record.

As temperatures climbed to 38°C on Tuesday, 19 July, railways and roads have already been affected by the heat, and people have been urged people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: "As predicted the extreme temperatures have impacted the overhead cables on the West Coast main line and all trains have had to be stopped at Harrow in North London.

"Please follow our ‘do not travel’ message today as journeys are being severely impacted.

"Once the emergency services give us the go ahead we will work as fast as we can to restore the railway lines.

"We’re sorry to people impacted and we’re working as fast as we can to get things back up and running."

Following the fire all trains are terminating north of the affected area, at stations such as Milton Keynes and Rugby.

Credit: Network Rail

Passengers are being advised not to travel with all trains suspended between London Euston and Milton Keynes.

Specialist Network Rail electrical engineers can assess damage caused to the cables and immediately start the repair once given the all clear by the fire service.

Trees involved in the fire can also then be cleared from the tracks.

Avanti West Coast passengers with tickets dated Monday 18 or Tuesday 19 July who cannot travel are entitled to a full refund via their point of purchase.

Alternatively, their tickets will be valid on Wednesday 20 or Thursday 21 July.

People are being urged to make their journeys after the heatwave has passed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...