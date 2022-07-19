Two boys are in hospital after being pulled from the sea in Blackpool on one of the hottest days on record.

The boys - aged 12 and 14 - were rescued by two "brave" teenage girls after they got into difficulty near Central Pier at 6pm on Monday, 18 July.

Lancashire Police say they were give CPR by security staff before being taken by ambulance to hospital.

The 14-year-old is in a critical but stable condition at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, while the other boy is at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a 'poorly' but not in a critical condition.

Police say the incident could have ended with "at least one fatality", once again showing the "dangers that the open water can present".

Superintendent Chris Hardy said: "I have no doubt that if it hadn’t been for the brave and swift actions of the two girls who helped pull these boys from the water, and the security staff who gave CPR, that we would have been dealing with at least one fatality.

“Over the last couple of weeks we have very sadly seen a number of youngsters across the country who have died after getting into difficulty in open water and a number of families left bereaved.

“As this very warm weather continues, at least in the short term, I would again plead with people to enjoy the beach but to respect the water and take care around swimming in the sea, especially if you aren’t prepared or are not a strong swimmer.”

