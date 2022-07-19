World champion boxer Tyson Fury has paid a surprise visit to an Isle of Man boxing club.

The two-time champion Fury posed for photos and signed autographs at the Boxing and Fitness Academy on Monday, 18 July.

He also met Jade Burden who is boxing for the Isle of Man at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The heavyweight boxer also went running with Burden along Douglas Promenade. Fury, who is 6ft 9, ran at the front and spoke about boxing and life on the Isle of Man.

Jade Burden described Fury as "a really down to earth guy who can keep to a good pace".

Fury, who was born in Manchester, said "it feels like I’m in Spain" while out running. He later said that Burden would "smash it this year" while competing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Tyson Fury, his father John (second left) and New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker (far right) visited the Isle of Man with Tyson Fury. Credit: ITV News

Fury, who announced his retirement in April, is on the Island ahead of an event at the Villa Marina on Tuesday, 19 July.