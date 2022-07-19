Tram and train services across Greater Manchester have been severely disrupted as the region experiences extreme temperatures in the heatwave.

Temperatures could climb to 38C on Tuesday, 19 July, after the Met Office issued their first ever red weather warning for heat in the UK.

Several records were broken on Monday, which was the hottest day of the year so far, the warmest night on record, and the third hottest day on record with temperatures.

Railways and roads in the North West have already been affected by the heat, and people have been urged people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Damage to overhead power cables on the Bury and Rochdale lines means MetroLink trams have been suspended between some stops.

On the Bury line there is no service operating between Bury and Victoria.

A spokesperson from MetroLink say tickets and passes are being accepted on the 97, 98, 135, 524 bus services.

While on the Rochdale line there are no services operating between Newton Heath and Moston and Victoria.

Ticket acceptance is in place on the 59, 81, 83, 181, 182, 184 bus services and Northern services between Rochdale and Manchester City Centre.

Rail passengers in the region are being advised to plan ahead, with conditions impacting journeys for the duration of the heatwave.

A number of Transpennine services have been cancelled, while Avanti West Coast says it is running far fewer services, with many cancelled at short notice, or delayed by up to 40 minutes.

Passengers are being urged to regularly check National Rail Enquiries before they set off on their journey.

