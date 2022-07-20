Almost two dozen dead birds have been found along the south and west coast of the Isle of Man.

Authorities are now testing the 20 birds, which are mainly guillemots, for bird flu after the first were found on Fenella Beach in Peel on Thursday, 15 July.

Since then more have been found at Fleshwick, Spaldrick, Niarbyl and Kirk Michael.

Others are suspected to have died in Port Erin and near the Calf of Man due to the virus.

Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, MHK Clare Barber, said: "We are aware of a significant number of wild bird deaths in several locations and are carrying out surveillance. "We ask anyone who keeps birds to maintain good biosecurity to protect them."

The risk to the public is low, but the Isle of Man Government are asking people not to touch sick or dead birds.

In June more than 1,000 gannets and hundreds of Great Skuas across Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles died from bird flu.

Authorities around the UK are testing any unusual bird deaths in order to track the virus.

Anyone who finds two or more large waterfowl, such as swans or geese, together and recently dead, or six or more smaller birds should contact Animal Health on 685844 or email agriculture@gov.im.

The test results are expected by the end of the week.