A 34-year-old carer from Merseyside has died after falling from a seventh-floor balcony while on holiday.

Jenna Smith from the Bootle/Netherton area of Liverpool was on holiday with friends in Turkey.

Her family were told of her death by the Embassy of Turkey on Sunday. Her brothers have flown out to find out more information.

Jenna's main job was a carer. Her friend, Hayley Weston, has described her having a "heart of gold".

Hayley had known Jenna since she was five. She told the Liverpool Echo that, "Jenna was well loved, bubbly, a really happy girl.

"Jenna was popular, she had different friends but always had new friends because she was that outgoing.

"She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Jenna was brought up by her nan and grandad so she cared for them because her mum had passed at a young age".

Hayley, who lived next door to Smith, has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs. It is also to help bring the 34-year-old back home from Turkey.

The GoFundMe page says "if anyone can spare any donations it will be greatly appreciated and I know they will be more than grateful. No family should have to go through this."

Jenna's friends, Ste Pilson and Dean Ashton, are also running 20 miles in memory of her and hope the money raised will also help with bringing her home and subsequent funeral arrangements.

A balloon release is also being organised in her memory which will take place on the fields of Waterside.

To donate to Hayley's GoFundMe page to help Jenna's family, please click here.

To donate to Ste Pilson and Dean Ashton's GoFundMe page, please click here.