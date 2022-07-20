Cyclist Mark Cavendish and swimmer Laura Kinley will fly the Isle of Man's flag at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.

Cavendish is already a Commonwealth Games gold medalist having won the 20km scratch race at Melbourne 2006.

It is Cavendish’s third Commonwealth Games representing Team Isle of Man, having missed Glasgow 2018 through injury.

He is racing in the men’s road race on 7 August.

Laura Kinley will be competing at her third Commonwealth Games, having swam at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 where she was a finalist.

The 26-year-old holds multiple Isle of Man records and also won Silver at the National Championships.

Kinley will be competing in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events on 29 July and 1 August.

Cyclist Jake Kelly held the Island’s flag at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018 in the Gold Coast.