The police chief in charge during Liverpool's Champions League final has been replaced.

Didier Lallement was heavily criticised for a tough style of policing following the final in Paris at the end of May.

Police used tear gas and pepper spray against fans, including young children, with many crushed as they waited to be allowed inside the Stade de France.

Confirming his retirement from the force, Emmanuel Macron said Lallement's departure was not linked to the events at the football ground.

Police used pepper spray and riot shields on the football supporters. Credit: AP

The police chief had planned to stand down by 27 August at the very latest - the date of his 66th birthday.

On Wednesday, a Senator for Paris, Catherine Dumas, confirmed the news on Twitter saying: "Nunez Laurent replaces Didier Lallement as the Préfecture de police for Paris.

"His experience and career in homeland security will be very useful for our capital."

The fallout of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid is still ongoing.

A French Senate report has found that Liverpool fans were unfairly blamed for the chaos which surrounded the Champions League final to “divert attention” from failure of the organisers.

France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, who blamed Liverpool and Real Madrid for the chaos in Paris, has praised Lallament’s efforts “in difficult conditions” over three years.

Liverpool fans confirmed that they are yet to be consulted Tuesday confirming an independent review about what happened.

