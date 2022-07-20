A police detective has been charged with a string of sex offences including four counts of rape and indecent images of children.

Detective Constable Stephen Hardy, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), is accused of 20 sexual offences.

Hardy, 45, who was based in Stockport, was investigated after police received a report of allegations in June 2020.

He has been suspended from the force and misconduct proceedings will recommence after the criminal proceedings have ended, GMP say.

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on 10 August.

Hardy is accused of: