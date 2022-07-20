Greater Manchester Police detective charged with rape and child sex offences
A police detective has been charged with a string of sex offences including four counts of rape and indecent images of children.
Detective Constable Stephen Hardy, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), is accused of 20 sexual offences.
Hardy, 45, who was based in Stockport, was investigated after police received a report of allegations in June 2020.
He has been suspended from the force and misconduct proceedings will recommence after the criminal proceedings have ended, GMP say.
He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on 10 August.
Hardy is accused of:
Four counts of rape
Two counts of possession of extreme pornography
Two counts of making/taking an indecent image of a child
Two counts of causing/inciting a girl aged over 13 to engage in sexual activity
One count of causing a girl aged over 13 to engage in sexual activity
One count of causing a child to watch an image of a sexual act
Five counts of sexual assault
Three counts of assault by penetration.