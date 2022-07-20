A person is missing in the River Mersey after going swimming on the hottest day on record.

Emergency services have been searching the water at New Brighton for eight hours after another swimmer, who was able to get back safely, raised the alarm.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said a lifeboat and hovercraft was sent out as part of the search off the Wirral coast.

The coastguard has confirmed the search is ongoing, as the person has not yet been found.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "Hoylake ’s all-weather Shannon class lifeboat and hovercraft were launched last night alongside the Atlantic 85 lifeboat from New Brighton to search for a swimmer reported missing of the north Wirral coast.

"Another swimmer had made it safely ashore in the failing light and raised the alarm.

"Merseyside fire and rescue service Marine Fire 1, local Coastguard Rescue Teams, and both the helicopter and fixed wing aircraft based at Caernarfon were also tasked.

"All units carried out an extensive search in Liverpool Bay, Leasowe Bay and the River Mersey, which lasted for around eight hours.

"Unfortunately the casualty has not yet been located."

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "Shortly after 10:30 last night HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person in the water close to New Brighton.

"New Brighton Crosby and Dee coastguard rescue teams, and Mersey Police and Fire and Rescue Service have been sent to search the area.

"Hoylake Hovercraft, the New Brighton Lifeboat, Hoylake RNLI lifeboat, the coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon and coastguard fixed wing aircraft from Doncaster have also been sent to help.

"The search is still ongoing."

Emergency services have repeatedly warned people of the risks of swimming in open water during the heatwave, which has brought temperatures in the high 30s to the North West.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...