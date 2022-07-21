Human remains believed to be 100-years-old have been found under a demolished Chinese supermarket.

Archaeologists found the remains under what used to be Hondo Chinese Supermarket in Liverpool’s city centre. The supermarket closed back in 2017.

Merseyside Police say it received a report on 13 July the discovery had been made at the premises on Upper Duke Street.

A police statement said: "We can confirm human remains believed to be approximately 100 years old have been found at a building site in Liverpool.

"Forensic officers attended and confirmed they were historic skeletal remains."

Officers remained on Upper Duke Street to assist the coroner’s office as enquiries go on.