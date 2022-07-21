Two terrified dogs left dumped on the side of a country road on the hottest day of the year faced a 'lingering death' had they not been found, the RSPCA say.

The terrier type dogs, believed to be mum and son, were left in a secluded spot near to Macclesfield and were both underweight and had skin conditions and flea infestations.

The mother also has a fractured leg and a severely injured eye which will have to be removed.

Credit: RSPCA

The dogs were found by a couple around 12pm on XX July, and rushed them to a nearby vets where they are receiving urgent treatment.

RSPCA Inspector Caren Goodman-James, who is investigating, said: "We believe one dog may be the mother of the younger dog.

"Sadly she has a fractured leg - and an old fracture to the same leg which may now need amputating.

"She is also blind in one eye due to a severe infection and this eye will need to be removed.

"Both the dogs are in a sad state and are matted and underweight so are currently receiving a lot of attention.

"These dogs are in very poor condition and were callously left in a secluded spot on the hottest day of the year.

Credit: RSPCA

An RSPCA investigation is now underway to find who dumped the dogs.

"I am grateful for their intervention as it was lucky these dogs were found or they faced a lingering death and I am keen to find the person responsible."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or who knows who owned these dogs should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line, confidentially, on 0300 123 8018.