A fundraiser created to help displaced young Ukrainian Music students has reached £16,000 in donations.

The Ukrainian Bursary Fund, set up by Chetham's School of Music, helps talented musicians whose musical and academic education had been abruptly ended by the conflict.

It will enable students to study and join the international community at the school in Manchester from the autumn.

The amount has been raised just weeks after the fund opened, with the target set at £40,000.

A local benefactor has also vowed to match any donations received before the end of August.

Chetham's School of Music, Manchester

Tom Redmond, Joint Principal and Director of Music, said: “We are humbled and overwhelmed by the kindness of each of our generous supporters. Thank you to everyone who has supported our Ukrainian Bursary Fund. And thank you to our own students too, who have laid on concerts specially to help raise funds.

“This support will change the lives of some very talented young people, who were facing an uncertain future.

"Young people with a passion and a talent for music should be given the chance to shine.

"As talented young musicians, our newest students will fit in perfectly at Chetham’s.

"Around 90% of our students already receive bursary funding to study here and our additional new arrivals in September will be no different.

“We will support them pastorally, academically and musically, to help minimise the impact of the conflict on their lives as best we can, and to help them achieve their full musical potential.”

Chetham’s is the UK’s largest specialist music school, with boarding and day student facilities, offering an unrivalled musical and academic education to children aged 8-18.

The school is a charity, with student places funded by donations and the UK Government’s Music and Dance Scheme (MDS).

More than 90% of students at Chetham’s are supported by bursaries to ensure entry is based on musical potential, not financial background.

Talented music students already studying at the school have even laid on special concerts to help raise funds.

The campaign has been embraced by the entire Chetham’s community, as well as audiences at the school’s concerts.

You can donate to the Chetham’s Ukrainian Bursary Fund here.