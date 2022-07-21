Play Brightcove video

Lizzie Holden has said "it's huge" to have been chosen to represent Britain in the first female-only race of the Tour de France.

The Manx cyclist described what it was like as a kid on the island "rushing home from school to catch the finish" of the Tour de France races each day.

Racing in the Tour de France Femmes is not only a first for the riders, but a first for women's cycling.

Holden said: "It will bring in a lot more fans which is really good for women's cycling and is what we need".

Holden will be riding for team Le Col Wahoo, alongside Eva van Agt, Maike van der Duin, Majo van't Geloof, Jesse Vandenbulcke and Gladys Verhulst.

Holden is part of a team of six women riding for Le Col Wahoo. Credit: Le Col Wahoo/Mathisdecroux

What is it about the Isle of Man that creates such talented cyclists?

Holden said: "Nobody really knows the answer. Riding is really nice there especially when the weather is good".

She continued: "You know everyone which I actually think makes it more special.

"Growing up you always had help from the local bike shop or other people involved in cycling.

"There's always someone to turn to for advice or help".

The Tour de France Femmes is due to take place between the 24 to 31 July.