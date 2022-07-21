Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

A rising UFC star is swapping his home gym in Wigan for London's O2 arena as he headlines one of the most important fights of his career so far.

Tom Aspinall, from Atherton, has grown up training with his dad Andy, who gave up his career in IT to train his son.

The 29-year-old said: "That was always in my mind from being in the home gym to being in the O2 in front of 20,000 people.

"I was thinking about that way before I was there. On the cold days practising that's what I was thinking of."

Tom is a rising star of UFC with five wins, zero defeats.

On Saturday, 23 July, the heavyweight headlines UFC's fight night against American Curtis Blaydes in front of 20,000 fans.

His potential was spotted as a 12-year-old by his dad who said: "I was teaching jujitsu in a few places and I just decided that Tom was really good at competing.

Tom's dad, Andy, gave up his work in IT to train his son for the past 17 years. Credit: ITV News

"I just thought I want to spend loads of time with my kids.

"For me it was important getting a balance between time and money and I valued my time more than I did money. And it's turned out good."

Andy has been the biggest influence on Tom's career - he even talked him into returning to the sport after he had walked away from it.

Tom said: "It's a big commitment to be involved in this sport especially at the low level where you're making no money and getting injured.

"It's painful mentally and physically so I would never recommend it for young people to get into this sport unless they really really commit themselves to it."

Andy added: "My whole thing is I'm trying to look after my son and make him the best he can so he doesn't get hurt.

"I'm not bothered if he loses fights. My issue is he's the best he can be."

The drive to be the best has seen Tom spar the best including Morecambe's heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury and his cousin Hughie.

Sparring with Morecambe's heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury and his cousin Hughie has boosted Tom's confidence. Credit: Tom Aspinall

Tom said: "I've been in with so many good guys for sparring, it rubs off on you a little bit and you get a bit of the confidence and swagger that they get so it's definitely a good experience."

Tom's ambitions are far bigger than celebrity status: "I want people to think of me as one of the best fighters who has ever walked the face of the earth.

"I'm not just in it to be a cage fighter and celebrity that doesn't interest me, I want to be one of these best people ever to do this sport."