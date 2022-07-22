Co-op has announced plans to axe hundreds of jobs at its headquarters in Manchester city centre.

A total of 400 roles have been put at risk, with the majority based at the supermarket's head office in Angel Square.In a statement, the Co-op says they have made the decision "with a heavy heart but it is the right thing to do for the long-term health of our Co-op and for all of our members."

The group says it is bringing forward some of the changes planned for 2023 because of a "tough trading environment, including the rise in inflation."

The statement further adds:

“These changes, designed to simplify our approach to business, will sadly mean a number of colleagues in central functions will leave the business. There are no changes to customer-facing roles and, where possible, we will reduce roles by not filling vacancies and through preferences to exit."