A piece of artwork has appeared on the side of a house in Blackpool - leading neighbours to speculate that it could be the work of elusive graffiti artist Banksy.

The mural, which shows a young boy with a yellow umbrella, is in the distinctive style of anonymous street artist Banksy.

But the artist is yet to confirm if the work is his.

The artwork appeared on the end of a row of terraced houses on Milbourne Steet, on a white-washed wall above a garage, just minutes from Blackpool's iconic tower.

It shows a young boy jumping into the air holding tight to the bright yellow umbrella.

The young boy is painted in Banksy's signature stencilled spray-painted style, contrasting against the stark bright block yellow of the umbrella.

But, despite being in the distinctive Banksy style, the artwork also bears resemblance to a mural which appeared on the side of a Stockport pub, which the artist revealed was not his.

The anonymous artist is no stranger to the seaside town, and in 2021 released a series of seaside artworks - under the the title The Great British Spraycation.

Murals from this exhibition include one painted at painted at Gorleston's model boat pond on the east coast of England, depicting two children being flung into the air in an inflatable boat as an adult pumps it up while drinking.

Elsewhere, a fake ice cream cone and tongue were added to the statue of Frederick Savage, the mayor of King's Lynn between 1889 and 1890, which stands on Guanock Place.

The artworks, which can sell for millions, pop up seemingly in the dead of night across various locations in the UK.

