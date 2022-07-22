Paddy and Christine McGuinness have announced they split up "some time ago" after 11 years of marriage.

In coordinated statements, the pair posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

In a joint story they both said "A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children."

The Top Gear presenter, 48, and former the Real Housewives Of Cheshire cast member, 34, said that they were forced into sharing the news

"We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify," they continued.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

The couple had recently enjoyed a family holiday in the UK. Credit: Paddy McGuinness' Instagram

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

"We hope this now draws a line under any more unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.

"Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter."

The pair ended the message: "Loads of love. Paddy & Christine."

Christine has been open about her relationship with McGuinness, who is from Bolton.

The couple had just got back from a family holiday in the UK, after they were forced to cancel a holiday to Spain.

They had to cancel at short notice after realising their daughter’s passport had expired.

The pair met in 2007 at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament, and got married at Thornton Manor in Cheshire in June 2011.

