A police officer who was hospitalised after a "serious" collision between two police cars has left hospital.

The female officer was involved in a crash on West Derby Road in Liverpool at 1:20am on Monday, 11 July.

Two police cars were responding to separate emergency incidents and crashed into each other.

The recently discharged police officer is now continuing her recovery at home. A second female officer who suffered pelvic and leg injuries is also recovering at home.

Four police officers - two men and two women - were taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service after the crash.

Two other officers have since been released from hospital.

Officers investigating the crash are asking two pedestrians who were seen in the area, near to Snaefell Avenue, at the time of the collision to get in touch.

They believe they may be witnesses to the collision and may have information which is vital to Merseyside Police’s investigation.

The Police ask anyone with information which could assist their enquiries to call 0151 777 5747 or email sciu@merseyside.police.uk.