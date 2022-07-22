Tyson Fury has agreed a sponsorship deal with his local football club Morecambe FC.

The two-time heavyweight champion of the world will have his Gypsy King brand feature on Morecambe's home and away playing shorts next season.

In a Twitter video message announcing the deal, Fury said "Big announcement, the Gypsy King has just sponsored my local football club, Morecambe - let's have a fantastic season and smash it!"

The club says the initial deal covers the 2022-23 season but it expects to make an announcement at a later date which will see Fury further extend his partnership with the club.

Morecambe's Head of Commercial Martin Thomas said: "We have a great relationship with Tyson and are proud to wear his Gypsy King brand on the first-team shorts for the forthcoming campaign.

"Tyson is a fantastic ambassador for the Morecambe area and it's fantastic to have him onboard. Tyson is one of the most recognisable names in the world of sport, and will bring worldwide recognition Club."

Fury is following in the footsteps of Ed Sheeran, who put his tour logo on the shirts of his local team Ipswich Town. The club said it resulted in the highest home shirt sales for 15 years.

The musician has recently agreed a one-year extension to the deal.