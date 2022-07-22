A candlelit vigil will be held in memory of a three-year-old who died after being hit by a tractor.

Albie Speakman died after being hit on farmland off Bentley Hall Road in Tottington on 16 July. He died before he could be taken to hospital.

His mother, Leah, has invited friends, family and the wider community to help celebrate his life at an event in Radcliffe on Friday, 22 July.

She said: "I would like to invite family, friends and the wider community to join me celebrating the life of my little sunshine boy.

Albie's mum Leah has released pictures in his memory. Credit: Family handout

"Please support me in lighting a candle so that his light can continue to shine bright."

Albie's mum has previously paid tribute to her boy. She said. "Albie was an incredibly loving, affectionate and caring boy who just wanted everyone to be happy.

"He was so sensitive and wanted everyone to be ok, especially the people that he loved.

"We all love Albie so much more than we can ever put into words – especially his Nan and his ‘Nanny-Nanny’, as he would always call her.

"I will miss absolutely everything about Albie, his voice, his smile, the smell of his skin and the feel of his little hands on my face when he would say ‘I love you mummy girl."