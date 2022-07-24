Homes across Merseyside are still without water after a burst water main closed a major road. Church Road in Litherland in Sefton was submerged in the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving homes in six of the region's postcodes without water or experiencing low water pressure.

United Utilities say they are doing what they can to resolve the problem and water stations have been set up in the areas affected.

They say they hope to have the water flowing again soon.