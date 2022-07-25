Actor David Warner known for his roles in films including Omen, Titanic and Tron has died aged 80.

The Manchester born actor died on Sunday, 24 July, from a 'cancer-related illness' at Denville Hall, a care home for those in the entertainment industry.

A statement from his family said: "It is with an overwhelmingly heavy heart that we share the news of the death of the actor David Warner (at the age of nearly 81), from a cancer-related illness, in the early hours of July 24 at Denville Hall.

"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.

"For 60 years he was a well-respected stage, television, voice and film actor. His theatre career with the RSC included an era-defining Hamlet, Henry VI in The Wars of The Roses in the 1960s and Falstaff in their 2008 Histories Cycle.

"He also played King Lear at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2005. He made well over 100 films including Tom Jones, Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, The Omen, Time Bandits, Tron, Star Treks V & VI and Titanic, as well as three films with Sam Peckinpah - The Ballad Of Cable Hogue, Straw Dogs and Cross Of Iron.

"He featured in countless television, radio & audio productions and his last film appearance was as Admiral Boom in Mary Poppins Returns.

"He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.

"He is survived by his beloved partner Lisa Bowerman, his much-loved son Luke and daughter in-law Sarah, his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans and his many gold dust friends."