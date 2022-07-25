The body of a man who went missing after swimming in the River Mersey on the hottest day on record has been found.

Haydn Griffiths was last seen in New Brighton, at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, 19 July, as he went swimming with a friend.

Merseyside Police say the 23-year-old was attempting to swim out to the nearby wind turbines when he disappeared in the water and did not resurface.

A massive search was launched by the Coastguard and RNLI, but was called off at around 5pm on the following day.

Police have now confirmed the Coastguard found a man's body close to the Pier Head shortly before 8pm on Sunday 24 July.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place to establish the cause.

Merseyside Police added: "Haydn's family have been informed and are being supported by officers from Merseyside Police at this sad time.

"The body is yet to be formally identified."