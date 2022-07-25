Visitors to a beauty spot in Cheshire are blocking access for emergency vehicles and fighting in the streets because they cannot get through the traffic.

They are also leaving drugs, empty alcohol bottles and human faeces at Pickmere Lake, locals told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mike Wood - who says the problems happen for 12 weeks every summer - is among residents calling for the council and police to take action.

He said they have had to "break up fights because people are getting frustrated that they are not moving" due to the backlogged traffic.

“We’ve had examples where residents’ bins haven’t been collected because bin lorries can’t pass down through the parked cars", he said.

“We’ve also instances where ambulances and fire engines have not been able to get down.

“And, we are seeing an increasing amount of anti-social behaviour with drug taking and excess littering, which includes human excrement, because the facilities are inadequate for the volume of people that come down here.”

High Legh councillor Kate Parkinson has now called on Cheshire East’s deputy leader Craig Browne, the council’s officers and the police to work together to solve the problem.

Speaking at a Cheshire East Council meeting on Wednesday 20 July, Cllr Parkinson said: “Pickmere Lake is a tranquil beauty spot that crowds have flocked to in sunny weather.

“This means all roads are being blocked by vehicles parking inconsiderately, resulting in gridlock all around the country lanes and residential roads.

“In 2020, a man drowned in Pickmere Lake. The emergency services couldn’t get their vehicles down to the lake due to the amount of parked cars that blocked the roads.

"Instead, they struggled to get the fire engine out of Pickmere and eventually accessed the lake from Wincham.”

The Conservative councillor said there was also a lot of anti-social behaviour involving drugs, alcohol and fighting in the street.

Cllr Browne said he would support Cllr Parkinson in this and suggested getting the council’s anti-social behaviour team and the multi-agency action group – which includes the police – involved.

