Rapper Drake has won $3.7 million (£3.1 million) after backing Liverpool's Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to win at UFC London - and has vowed to buy them both Rolex watches.

On Saturday, 23 July, Paddy the Baddy won his lightweight clash against US fighter Jordan Leavitt and fellow Scouser 'Meatball' McCann claimed victory over Hannah Goldy.

The North West duo, who celebrated together in the ring, drew eyes from all over the world, including the Canadian rapper Drake.

ChampagnePapi shared his betting slip on social media which shows he staked $2,296,211.30 (£1,908,059.74) on both Pimblett and McCann to win.

He claimed a payout of $3,723,077 (£3,093,728.06), captioning the Instagram story: “A scousers parlay.”

'A Scouser's parlay' - Drake wins huge $3.7m payout after UFC bet Credit: Drake / Instagram

Paddy Pimblett started brightly but was taken down early on by Leavitt, who controlled large parts of the first round.

The 27-year-old Scouser turned the tables in the second and a rear naked choke proved too much for the American.

Pimblett dedicated his win to friend Ricky, who he revealed took his own life just days before the fight. He urged other men to "start talking" about mental health.

Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt in their Lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night. Credit: PA images

Meanwhile, fellow Liverpudlian Molly McCann triumphed by technical knockout.

The referee stepped in after a quick right hand and spinning elbow combination downed her, also US opponent, Hannah Goldy, by the fence in the first round.

As a raucous crowd roared their approval, Everton fan McCann took the opportunity to voice her frustration at her football club’s recent struggles.

“I will not let you down,” she said in her post-fight interview. “I am not Everton Football Club!”

Molly McCann celebrates her victory over Hannah Goldy. Credit: PA images

In a post-fight press conference, Paddy told crowds that Molly had approached Drake after their wins.

He confirmed that he will be spending a small fraction of his seven-figure winnings on jewellery for the British fighters.

“Molly only sent him a video right after it and asked for watches and he said he’s going to give us both a Rolex, So we’re swimming in it,” Pimblett said.

Drake took to Instagram to confirm he would be buying the Scousers luxury watches.

“Rollies for Meatball and the Baddy,” he wrote.

Listen to the ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.