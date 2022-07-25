A five-year-old girl has died after police rushed to a street in east Manchester.

Officers responded to a report of concern for the welfare of the girl in Levenshulme Road, Gorton, on Friday, 22 July, afternoon.

The girl was rushed to hospital where, despite the efforts of medics, she died.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the young girl's death, Greater Manchester Police has confirmed.

In a statement - a spokesperson for GMP: “On Friday 22 July 2022 at around 12:45pm, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a 5-year-old girl on Levenshulme Road in Gorton. Emergency services attended and the girl was rushed to hospital.

After the hospital staff’s best attempts to save the girl, she sadly died in hospital."